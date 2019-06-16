Crime
4 arrested after woman stabbed in Halifax McDonald’s parking lot

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The McDonald's on Kempt Road in Halifax is seen on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Alicia Draus / Global News
A 25-year-old woman was stabbed in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant in Halifax early Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the restaurant on Kempt Road at around 1:25 a.m.

About five minutes later, the 25-year-old victim was located the QEII Health Sciences Centre suffering from stab wounds.

Investigators learned she was involved in the original altercation in the McDonalds parking lot. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police say they also learned there was a second disturbance just before 1:25 a.m. at a business in the 3200 block of Kempt Road.

Two males and two females were arrested as a result.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

