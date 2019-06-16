Trio uses crosswalk flag to rob man in Halifax: HRP

Police are investigating after a 64-year-old man was robbed in Halifax early Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the robbery in the 2000 block of Maynard Street happened at around 3 a.m.

The victim reported that two females and one male threatened him with a crosswalk flag while demanding cash and his cellphone.

Police say the suspect stole cash and fled southbound on Gottingen Street.

There were no injuries.

The suspects are described as two black females and one black male. They’re believed to be in their mid 20s.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.