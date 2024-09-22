1 person dead after late-night shooting in Scarborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are investigating after an overnight shooting in the city’s east end left one person dead.

Police say they responded to reports of a person shot just after 11 p.m., on Saturday near Kingston Road and Markham Road in Scarborough.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say police and paramedics located a person with injuries at the scene.

They say the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they later died.

Police have not provided a suspect description and have not released further details about the victim’s identity.

They say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.