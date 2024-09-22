1 person dead after late-night shooting in Scarborough: police

Toronto police are investigating after an overnight shooting in the city’s east end left one person dead.
Police say they responded to reports of a person shot just after 11 p.m., on Saturday near Kingston Road and Markham Road in Scarborough.
They say police and paramedics located a person with injuries at the scene.
They say the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they later died.
Police have not provided a suspect description and have not released further details about the victim’s identity.
They say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.
