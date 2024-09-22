Menu

Crime

1 person dead after late-night shooting in Scarborough: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2024 9:21 am
1 min read
The victim was found by police on the third floor of an apartment building in Scarborough.
The victim was found by police on the third floor of an apartment building in Scarborough. Max Trotta / Global News
Toronto police are investigating after an overnight shooting in the city’s east end left one person dead.

Police say they responded to reports of a person shot just after 11 p.m., on Saturday near Kingston Road and Markham Road in Scarborough.

They say police and paramedics located a person with injuries at the scene.

They say the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they later died.

Police have not provided a suspect description and have not released further details about the victim’s identity.

They say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

