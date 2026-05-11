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Crime

Man charged in White House correspondents’ dinner attack pleads not guilty

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 11, 2026 10:26 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Suspected WHCD gunman charged with attempting to assassinate Trump'
Suspected WHCD gunman charged with attempting to assassinate Trump
Cole Tomas Allen has been charged with the attempted assassination of U.S. President Donald Trump after the Apr. 25 shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Allen is also charged with two other felonies. Heather Yourex-West explains why the violence has the White House lashing out at the media, and why President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump want late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel fired – Apr 27, 2026
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A California man accused of storming the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner while armed with guns and knives has pleaded not guilty to charges that he attempted to kill President Donald Trump and fired a shotgun at a Secret Service officer who tried to stop the attack.

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Cole Tomas Allen was handcuffed and shackled and wearing an orange jail uniform when he appeared in federal court for his arraignment on Monday.

Allen didn’t speak during the brief hearing. One of his attorneys entered the plea on his behalf.

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