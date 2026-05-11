Man charged in White House correspondents’ dinner attack pleads not guilty

A California man accused of storming the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner while armed with guns and knives has pleaded not guilty to charges that he attempted to kill President Donald Trump and fired a shotgun at a Secret Service officer who tried to stop the attack.
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Cole Tomas Allen was handcuffed and shackled and wearing an orange jail uniform when he appeared in federal court for his arraignment on Monday.
Allen didn’t speak during the brief hearing. One of his attorneys entered the plea on his behalf.
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