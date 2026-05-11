SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Don
    May 11, 2026 at 12:40 pm

    And yet we see more and more newer and more expensive vehicles.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Consumer insolvencies highest since 2009 as Canadians struggle with debt

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted May 11, 2026 12:11 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Money Matters: Personal insolvencies in BC increasing'
Money Matters: Personal insolvencies in BC increasing
WATCH ABOVE: Money Matters: Personal insolvencies in BC increasing – Apr 28, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canadians are reeling from debt, data shows, as consumer insolvencies have reached their highest level since the start of 2009.

Consumer insolvencies — a measure that indicates how many Canadians filed for relief under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act — reached record highs in the first three months of 2026, according to data from the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy.

In January, February and March, 37,121 Canadians filed for insolvencies — amounting to 17 Canadians filing for insolvencies every hour this year, according to the Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals (CAIRP).

This is the highest volume of Canadians filing for insolvencies since the first quarter of 2009, CAIRP said, when the Canadian economy was reeling from the aftershocks of the Great Recession of 2008.

Compared to the same period in 2025, consumer insolvencies were up 8.5 per cent, while they were up 6.5 per cent compared to the last three months of 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

Between January and March, 1,232 businesses in Canada filed for insolvency. While this was down 7.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2025, it was up 9.8 per cent compared to the last three months of 2025.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This comes after a recent TransUnion report showed that Canadians took on more mortgage debt last year, with the total household debt reaching $2.6 trillion across all credit products in the last quarter of 2025.

During the same period, the mortgage delinquency rate in Canada reached 0.24 per cent, according to the CMHC, the highest level since the end of 2021.

“The latest consumer insolvency data suggests more Canadians are reaching a financial breaking point,” says Wesley Cowan, licensed insolvency trustee and vice chair of the Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals.

Click to play video: 'Consumer Debt Index'
Consumer Debt Index

“The concern is that many households are entering this next period of economic uncertainty already carrying debt they can no longer comfortably manage,” Cowan added.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadians who have already been financially stressed from debt are getting pushed into a crisis after a “tipping point,” Cowan said.

“A job disruption, missed payment, rent increase, relationship breakdown, or unexpected expense can be enough to push someone past the point where they can recover on their own,” he said.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices