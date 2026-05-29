FIFA World Cup now expected to cost B.C. between $685M and $729M

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The B.C. government is providing information on the cost, revenue, contribution projections and economic benefits of the FIFA World Cup next month.

In an update on Friday, the government said its updated gross core and essential costs are now estimated at a low of $685 million and a high of $729 million.

Last June, when the government announced projected costs, they were estimated at $532 million to $624 million.

However, the province said there were many uncertainties at that time, such as FIFA’s requirements, which countries were going to be playing in Vancouver, details about the FIFA Fan Festival on the PNE grounds and safety and security planning.

Most of the costs have come from updates to BC Place and security costs to host the event.

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Last week, Canada’s parliamentary budget officer released a report that estimated it would cost $578 million to host the seven men’s World Cup matches in Vancouver.

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In response, B.C.’s Tourism Minister Anne Kang said that report used outdated data and did not take into account the positive impact of revenues and recoveries.

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The provincial government says the updated revenue and recovery projections are a low of $595 million to a high of $615 million, compared with a low of $448 million to a high of $478 million in June 2025.

Offsets include federal funding for safety and security, revenues from Fan Festival, Sport Canada contributions, and revenues generated through the major event Municipal Regional District Tax Program (MRDT).

The MRDT revenue will be driven by visitors coming to Vancouver before, during and after the event, the province says.

The province is estimating that the net core and essential hosting costs will be $31 million lower than what was projected last June, as the projected revenues, recoveries and contributions are now much higher.

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The FIFA World Cup tournament will take place from June 11 to July 19.

Vancouver will play host to seven matches, including two Canada games and two knockout-round matches.

More to come.