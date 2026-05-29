Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


3 comments

  1. Dawn
    May 29, 2026 at 3:00 pm

    This is a disgusting waste of taxpayers money. We should have been consulted first. If there are any profits to be gained, how will that help those of us who live in outlying areas? All involved in this decision to host these games should be ashamed.

  2. Dawn
    May 29, 2026 at 2:54 pm

    If there are any profits from these games how will those of us who live in outlying areas benefit? Nobody asked the taxpayers if they wanted this. Shame on all governments investing. I thought they were better than this.

  3. JV
    May 29, 2026 at 2:45 pm

    And the Conservatives are cheering this on. Our tax dollars completely wasted on a sport that most Canadians don’t even care about

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

FIFA World Cup now expected to cost B.C. between $685M and $729M

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 29, 2026 2:38 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. officials update FIFA World Cup costs'
B.C. officials update FIFA World Cup costs
B.C.'s Tourism Minister, Anne Kang, and Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth, Ravi Kahlon, held a press conference on Friday to update taxpayers on the cost of the FIFA World Cup.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The B.C. government is providing information on the cost, revenue, contribution projections and economic benefits of the FIFA World Cup next month.

In an update on Friday, the government said its updated gross core and essential costs are now estimated at a low of $685 million and a high of $729 million.

Last June, when the government announced projected costs, they were estimated at $532 million to $624 million.

However, the province said there were many uncertainties at that time, such as FIFA’s requirements, which countries were going to be playing in Vancouver, details about the FIFA Fan Festival on the PNE grounds and safety and security planning.

Most of the costs have come from updates to BC Place and security costs to host the event.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Last week, Canada’s parliamentary budget officer released a report that estimated it would cost $578 million to host the seven men’s World Cup matches in Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

In response, B.C.’s Tourism Minister Anne Kang said that report used outdated data and did not take into account the positive impact of revenues and recoveries.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver unveils FIFA Human Rights Action Plan'
Vancouver unveils FIFA Human Rights Action Plan

The provincial government says the updated revenue and recovery projections are a low of $595 million to a high of $615 million, compared with a low of $448 million to a high of $478 million in June 2025.

Offsets include federal funding for safety and security, revenues from Fan Festival, Sport Canada contributions, and revenues generated through the major event Municipal Regional District Tax Program (MRDT).

The MRDT revenue will be driven by visitors coming to Vancouver before, during and after the event, the province says.

The province is estimating that the net core and essential hosting costs will be $31 million lower than what was projected last June, as the projected revenues, recoveries and contributions are now much higher.

Story continues below advertisement

The FIFA World Cup tournament will take place from June 11 to July 19.

Vancouver will play host to seven matches, including two Canada games and two knockout-round matches.

More to come.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices