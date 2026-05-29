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Economy

Premier Moe says new trade deal with India would benefit Saskatchewan despite tariffs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2026 5:49 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says a Canada-India trade deal would be welcome, especially if it eases tariffs on pulse crops that have hurt exports. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says a Canada-India trade deal would be welcome, especially if it eases tariffs on pulse crops that have hurt exports. Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press
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As Ottawa appears to inch closer to a trade deal with India, Premier Scott Moe says he hopes the agreement addresses punishing tariffs on pulse crops.

But Moe says if the deal doesn’t remove the duties, it’s something his province can work around.

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Last year, India imposed a 30 per cent levy on all imported yellow peas and a 10 per cent duty on lentils, causing Canadian exports of the crops to dampen.

Moe says an agreement with India would be positive.

The premier had spoke at an event where Canadian and Indian diplomats talked about improving the relationship between both countries.

Christopher Cooter, Canada’s high commissioner to India, says he’s confident a trade deal will be signed later this year and that it will help Canada grow its economy.

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