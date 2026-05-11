Markham man accused of sex assault coached youth despite conditions: police

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A 59-year-old former sports coach in Markham, Ont., charged with sexual assault last year faces new charges of failing to comply with his conditions by coaching youth despite being barred from having contact with anyone under 16 years.

Garth Morris was arrested last June after police say a victim came forward in May alleging a number of sexual assaults by their coach between 2015 and 2024, beginning when they were under 16 years old.

The then 58-year-old was charged with invitation to sexual touching under 16 years, sexual interference with a person under 16, sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

According to police, Morris coached a number of sports, including tennis, volleyball and basketball in Markham.

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Following his arrest, police put forward an appeal to the public as they believed there were other victims. More victims came forward with historical reports as a result, police said.

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Morris was released on the condition he not have contact with anyone under the age of 16 or attend schools, parks or community centres.

Investigators say they have since learned Morris continued coaching youth while under those conditions, with police adding it’s believed he has connections outside of Markham.

Morris has now been charged with three counts of failure to comply with a judicial release order.

As he faces new charges, York Regional Police say they are releasing his photo again to renew their appeal for anyone with additional information or potential victims to come forward, regardless of when or where the incidents may have occurred.

A sexual assault “includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature,” police said in a release, adding there is no statute of limitations for sexual offences so whether the incident occurred a year ago or 10 years, it can be reported and legal proceedings can be pursued.

—with files from Kevin Nielsen