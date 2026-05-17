Highlighting Cosmo Industries during Disability Service Professionals Week

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More than 400 program participants clock in every week at Cosmo in Saskatoon, to work and enjoy community programming. Since 1971, Cosmo Industries have been supporting people with intellectual disabilities, providing them with a better quality of life.

Global News took a closer look at the impact Cosmo has on the community during Disability Service Professionals Week.

Cosmo participant Shelley Nynnletwin says she loves the time she gets to spend each day with her friends, thanks to the services available.

“You get to go bowling, you get play bingo, you have to have fun. I’m going out for supper tonight,” Nynnletwin said. “I have friends, talk to them, you know, have a chit chat and have lunch, go to Tim Hortons for coffee and stuff like that.”

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Participants are able to enjoy a regular work schedule in a safe environment that supports their needs. Local businesses, including the University of Saskatoon, hire Cosmo participants for tasks like cleaning or recycling.

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“So right now they are cleaning plant pots, and we offer that service to probably 12-plus companies throughout Saskatoon. So, instead of their plant pots going into the landfill, they bring us their dirty plant pots. We dry brush them, wash them, sanitize them, and it’s repeated every month,” support work manager Theresa Paydli told Global News.

Participants share lunch together in the cafeteria and partake in enrichment activities, including drawing, bowling and visiting museums. They also have access to an on-site gym and busing service.

Cosmo Executive Director David Troesch said Disability Service Professionals (DSP) Week is an opportunity to recognize the support staff at Cosmo who make a huge impact on the participants’ day-to-day lives.

“It’s a very special position. They get to do a lot of great work with people every day. When your main goal in your day is to just enlighten somebody else’s day, it’s pretty fulfilling,” said Troesch.

For the DSP staff at Cosmo, working with participants is more than just a job.

“You’ve probably heard the expression, ‘That fills your cup.’ I didn’t really know what that meant until I started working here at Cosmo. Just sort of the relationships you make by being a part of it here and seeing all the participants come in every day is very special,” said Colton Wall, Cosmo LE4 program coordinator.

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Watch the video above to take an inside look at a day at Cosmo Industries.