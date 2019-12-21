Man airlifted to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Brentwood

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old man had to be airlifted to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Brentwood, N.S., early Saturday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say emergency crews responded to the crash in the 1000 block on Highway 2 just after 3 a.m.

Police say they located a vehicle in a ditch, and discovered the driver had been ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was sent to hospital via LifeFlight with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. Police say traffic is being diverted to Exit 12 on Highway 2 and Shortts Lake West Road.

