Man airlifted to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Brentwood

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 21, 2019 9:46 am
Updated December 21, 2019 9:48 am
A Nova Scotia LifeFlight Helicopter flies over Halifax on Oct. 13, 2019. .
A Nova Scotia LifeFlight Helicopter flies over Halifax on Oct. 13, 2019. . Alexander Quon/Global News

A 31-year-old man had to be airlifted to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Brentwood, N.S., early Saturday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say emergency crews responded to the crash in the 1000 block on Highway 2 just after 3 a.m.

Police say they located a vehicle in a ditch, and discovered the driver had been ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was sent to hospital via LifeFlight with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. Police say traffic is being diverted to Exit 12 on Highway 2 and Shortts Lake West Road.

Story continues below advertisement

 

