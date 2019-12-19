Menu

Crime

Man arrested after shots fired at vehicle in Renous, N.B. area

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 12:46 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after shots were fired at a vehicle in Blackville, N.B., early Wednesday morning.

New Brunswick RCMP say the shots were fired on Wolf Drive at around 4 a.m.

READ MORE: Saint John fire officials believe fatal fire was accidental

Police say two people were inside the vehicle that was shot at, but no one was injured.

According to a police news release, the suspect from Blackville was arrested at a residence.

Police searched the home and seized a weapon.

READ MORE: Woman, 58, dies in Fredericton-area house fire

The suspect has been released on conditions and will appear in court at a later date.

