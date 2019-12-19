Man arrested after shots fired at vehicle in Renous, N.B. area

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after shots were fired at a vehicle in Blackville, N.B., early Wednesday morning.

New Brunswick RCMP say the shots were fired on Wolf Drive at around 4 a.m.

Police say two people were inside the vehicle that was shot at, but no one was injured.

According to a police news release, the suspect from Blackville was arrested at a residence.

Police searched the home and seized a weapon.

The suspect has been released on conditions and will appear in court at a later date.

