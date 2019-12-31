Ringing in 2020: What to expect in Halifax for New Year’s Eve

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the end of another decade, and as Haligonians come together to welcome in 2020, we’ve curated a list of things you should know:

The weather won’t be delightful. Dress for a bit of snow and rain.

It’s the age-old worry, but the Maritime past-time of weather talk is quite relevant this New Year’s Eve, with Environment Canada calling for periods of snow, turning to rain.

Expect winds of up to 70 km/h and a risk of freezing rain, but temperatures will be mild with a low of -1 and a high of 7 degrees.

You can find more details on the weather through Environment Canada here.

If you’re looking for alcoholic beverages, get them while stores are still open.

Haligonians may choose to have an alcoholic drink in hand for New Years’ celebrations at home, but you’ll need to get them before the NSLC cut-off time of 6 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Nova Scotia Liquor Commission (NSLC), no stores will be open for Wednesday, Jan. 1.

You can find more details on NSLC locations and hours here.

We are open until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31 and are closed Wednesday, January 1. Please call ahead to your local NSLC for more information on their holiday hours. Have a safe New Year's! — NSLC (@theNSLC) December 30, 2019

Transit is free, so take advantage of a way to get home safe.

We all like free things, and Halifax Transit is stepping up with free and extended bus and ferry service starting at 6 p.m.

The service is in support of MADD Halifax’s mission to stop impaired driving.

The Alderney ferry will make the last trip across to Halifax at 1:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The Halifax ferry will see itself over to Alderney at 1:45 a.m. for its last trip.

More information on transit routes and schedules can be found here.

Let #hfxtransit be your designated driver! We're offering free service after 6 p.m. today (Dec. 31) with many routes offering extended service. Consider a donation to MADD Halifax Region: https://t.co/RO9ufptabS pic.twitter.com/XybYTnPrm0 — Halifax Transit (@hfxtransit) December 31, 2019

The Emera Oval will be open, and the Grand Parade celebrations are now more accessible.

According to the municipality’s website, Halifax’s outdoor rink will be open for public skating at 9 p.m., pending weather.

This New Year’s Eve celebration will also mark a time of better accessibility for those looking to join what Halifax Regional Municipality calls the “largest outdoor New Year’s Eve celebration in Atlantic Canada.”

Story continues below advertisement

The event at Grand Parade will kick off at 11 p.m. and go till 12:15 p.m. Expect performances by local artists Famba, Scientists of Sound and Maximum Overdrive.

Information on the Emera Oval can be found here, and further details on events at Grande Parade can be found here.

Fireworks are still a go.

As of midday, a fireworks display is still to be expected at midnight.