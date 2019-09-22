Canada election: Madawaska—Restigouche

Voters in Madawaska—Restigouche elected René Arseneault of the Liberal party as their MP in the 2015 election.

Arseneault’s election returned the riding to Liberal control after Bernard Valcourt ended a four election streak of Liberal victories in 2011.

Candidates

Liberal: René Arseneault (Incumbent)

Conservative: Nelson Fox

NDP: TBD

Green: TBD

PPC: TBD

Global News is featuring the candidates for all parties running candidates in the upcoming 2019 general election. For a complete list of candidates, visit Elections Canada.

Geography

This rural riding in northwestern New Brunswick includes Edmundston, Kedgwick and Campbellton.

History

Former Minister of Aboriginal Affairs Bernard Valcourt was unseated in 2015. Valcourt had narrowest win for the Conservatives in New Brunswick in 2011, ending a four-election Liberal streak. French is the mother tongue of 80.2 per cent of people in this riding, the second highest number in Canada outside Quebec.