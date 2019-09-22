Canada election: Fredericton

One of New Brunswick’s three urban ridings, Fredericton is held by Liberal MP Matt DeCourcey.

DeCourcey defeated sitting Conservative cabinet member Keith Ashfield.

From 1993 to 2006 this was a solid Liberal riding while it was a PC riding in the decades before that.

Candidates

Liberal: Matt DeCourcey (Incumbent)

Conservative: Andrea Johnson

NDP: TBD

Green: Jenica Atwin

PPC: Jason Paull

Geography

This riding includes New Brunswick’s capital city, as well as rural areas to the north and east.

History

Liberal MP Andy Scott held this seat from 1993 until his retirement from politics in 2008, when Conservative MP and former cabinet minister Keith Ashfield won. In many ways his victory was a return to form for the riding—Fredericton was a Progressive Conservative seat from 1957 to 1993.