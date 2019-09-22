Canada election: Fredericton
One of New Brunswick’s three urban ridings, Fredericton is held by Liberal MP Matt DeCourcey.
DeCourcey defeated sitting Conservative cabinet member Keith Ashfield.
From 1993 to 2006 this was a solid Liberal riding while it was a PC riding in the decades before that.
Candidates
Liberal: Matt DeCourcey (Incumbent)
Conservative: Andrea Johnson
NDP: TBD
Green: Jenica Atwin
PPC: Jason Paull
Geography
This riding includes New Brunswick’s capital city, as well as rural areas to the north and east.
History
Liberal MP Andy Scott held this seat from 1993 until his retirement from politics in 2008, when Conservative MP and former cabinet minister Keith Ashfield won. In many ways his victory was a return to form for the riding—Fredericton was a Progressive Conservative seat from 1957 to 1993.
