Canada election: Chilliwack-Hope

There are few names in Conservative politics in British Columbia as familiar as Mark Strahl.

He was first elected to Parliament in 2011, then re-elected in the new riding of Chilliwack, and for a long time was better known as the son of Chuck Strahl, a Harper-era minister.

Strahl is hoping to continue the family dominance in the community located in the heart of one of B.C.’s agricultural centres. The Conservative won 42.3 per cent of the vote in 2015.

The Liberal wave that was felt in many places across B.C. carried over to Chilliwack, with candidate Louis De Jaeger capturing 17,114 votes for 33.8 per cent of the vote. NDP candidate Seonaigh MacPherson finished third with 9,218 votes or 18.2 per cent.

Candidates

Conservative: Mark Strahl

Liberal: Kelly Velonis

NDP: Not yet nominated

Green: Arthur Green

People’s Party of Canada: Rob Bogunovic

Geography

The riding includes Chilliwack and Hope, along with a large portion of the Fraser Valley heading east until hitting the Okanagan-Similkameen, and stretching west until outside Abbotsford.

Demographics

European: 78,980, 80.5 per cent

Aboriginal: 9,670, 9.9 per cent

South Asian: 1,480, 1.5 per cent

Chinese: 1,045, 1.1 per cent