Decision Canada 2019

More
Politics
September 22, 2019 8:57 pm

Canada election: Chilliwack-Hope

By Online Journalist based at B.C. Legislature  Global News

Federal election riding of Chilliwack-Hope.

Elections Canada
A A

There are few names in Conservative politics in British Columbia as familiar as Mark Strahl.

He was first elected to Parliament in 2011, then re-elected in the new riding of Chilliwack, and for a long time was better known as the son of Chuck Strahl, a Harper-era minister.

Strahl is hoping to continue the family dominance in the community located in the heart of one of B.C.’s agricultural centres. The Conservative won 42.3 per cent of the vote in 2015.

Story continues below

The Liberal wave that was felt in many places across B.C. carried over to Chilliwack, with candidate Louis De Jaeger capturing 17,114 votes for 33.8 per cent of the vote. NDP candidate Seonaigh MacPherson finished third with 9,218 votes or 18.2 per cent.

Candidates

Conservative: Mark Strahl
Liberal: Kelly Velonis
NDP: Not yet nominated
Green: Arthur Green
People’s Party of Canada: Rob Bogunovic

Geography

The riding includes Chilliwack and Hope, along with a large portion of the Fraser Valley heading east until hitting the Okanagan-Similkameen, and stretching west until outside Abbotsford.

Demographics

European: 78,980, 80.5 per cent
Aboriginal: 9,670, 9.9 per cent
South Asian: 1,480, 1.5 per cent
Chinese: 1,045, 1.1 per cent

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
canada election
canada election 2019
Chilliwack-Hope
Chilliwack-Hope results
Chilliwack-Hope riding
Decision Canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.