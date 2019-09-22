Canada election: Chilliwack-Hope
There are few names in Conservative politics in British Columbia as familiar as Mark Strahl.
He was first elected to Parliament in 2011, then re-elected in the new riding of Chilliwack, and for a long time was better known as the son of Chuck Strahl, a Harper-era minister.
Strahl is hoping to continue the family dominance in the community located in the heart of one of B.C.’s agricultural centres. The Conservative won 42.3 per cent of the vote in 2015.
The Liberal wave that was felt in many places across B.C. carried over to Chilliwack, with candidate Louis De Jaeger capturing 17,114 votes for 33.8 per cent of the vote. NDP candidate Seonaigh MacPherson finished third with 9,218 votes or 18.2 per cent.
Candidates
Conservative: Mark Strahl
Liberal: Kelly Velonis
NDP: Not yet nominated
Green: Arthur Green
People’s Party of Canada: Rob Bogunovic
Geography
The riding includes Chilliwack and Hope, along with a large portion of the Fraser Valley heading east until hitting the Okanagan-Similkameen, and stretching west until outside Abbotsford.
Demographics
European: 78,980, 80.5 per cent
Aboriginal: 9,670, 9.9 per cent
South Asian: 1,480, 1.5 per cent
Chinese: 1,045, 1.1 per cent
