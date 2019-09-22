Canada election: Kelowna-Lake Country

It could be considered one of the greatest federal election upsets in B.C.’s long history. Liberal Stephen Fuhr knocked off three-time Conservative incumbent Ron Cannan in Kelowna-Lake Country in the 2015 election.

What made Fuhr’s victory so stunning is the sheer power of the Liberal wave. In 2011, Cannan got 34,566 votes (57.4 per cent), and the Liberals finished a distant third with just 7,069 votes (11.74 per cent). Fast forward to 2015 and Cannan dropped to 25,502 votes (39.7 per cent), with the Liberals soaring to 29,614 votes (46.16 per cent) with Fuhr’s name on the ballot.

The political stunner left Fuhr as the first Liberal to represent Kelowna since 1972 and the first to represent the party in B.C.’s Interior since 1979.

The Liberals are now hoping lightning can strike twice. Fuhr is seeking re-election and history suggests former Kelowna city councillor and Conservative candidate Tracy Gray will be the toughest competition.

Candidates

Liberal: Stephen Fuhr

Conservative: Tracy Gray

NDP: Justin Kulik

Green: Travis Ashley

People’s Party of Canada: Salomon Rayek

Geography

The riding makes up most of the city of Kelowna and Lake Country.

Demographics

European: 95,075, 80.9 per cent

Aboriginal: 7,635, 6.5 per cent

South Asian: 3,170, 2.7 per cent

Chinese: 1,565, 1.3 per cent