Canada election: Kelowna-Lake Country
It could be considered one of the greatest federal election upsets in B.C.’s long history. Liberal Stephen Fuhr knocked off three-time Conservative incumbent Ron Cannan in Kelowna-Lake Country in the 2015 election.
What made Fuhr’s victory so stunning is the sheer power of the Liberal wave. In 2011, Cannan got 34,566 votes (57.4 per cent), and the Liberals finished a distant third with just 7,069 votes (11.74 per cent). Fast forward to 2015 and Cannan dropped to 25,502 votes (39.7 per cent), with the Liberals soaring to 29,614 votes (46.16 per cent) with Fuhr’s name on the ballot.
The political stunner left Fuhr as the first Liberal to represent Kelowna since 1972 and the first to represent the party in B.C.’s Interior since 1979.
The Liberals are now hoping lightning can strike twice. Fuhr is seeking re-election and history suggests former Kelowna city councillor and Conservative candidate Tracy Gray will be the toughest competition.
Candidates
Liberal: Stephen Fuhr
Conservative: Tracy Gray
NDP: Justin Kulik
Green: Travis Ashley
People’s Party of Canada: Salomon Rayek
Geography
The riding makes up most of the city of Kelowna and Lake Country.
Demographics
European: 95,075, 80.9 per cent
Aboriginal: 7,635, 6.5 per cent
South Asian: 3,170, 2.7 per cent
Chinese: 1,565, 1.3 per cent
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.