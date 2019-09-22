Canada election: Regina Lewvan

The riding is essentially Regina’s west side. It encompasses all of Regina west of Albert Street and south of Victoria Avenue, plus everything west of Pasqua Street/Lewvan Drive that is north of Victoria Avenue.

The riding is one of Regina two entirely urban ridings, alongside Regina Wascana.

History:

A new MP will be chosen for the riding, as incumbent Erin Weir is not seeking re-election. Weir was originally elected in 2015 under the NDP banner. However, he was kicked out of the party following harassment allegations. He remained in parliament as an independent, eventually declaring himself a Canadian Co-operative Federation (CCF) MP, the precursor to the modern NDP.

This will be the second federal election to include Regina Lewvan. The new riding boundaries were established in 2012, using the Regina portions of the old Palliser and Regina-Lumsden-Lake Centre ridings. Both were represented by Conservatives.

If Regina Lewvan existed during the 2011 election, a redistribution of the Regina votes would have given the NDP a victory in the riding.

In the 2015 election, Weir defeated Conservative Trent Fraser by a razor-thin margin – 132 votes.

Despite a history of leaning orange, the president of the Regina Lewvan NDP riding associated said she does not anticipate the party retaining Regina Lewvan without Weir as a candidate.

Candidates:

NDP: Jigar Patel

Conservative: Warren Steinley

Liberal: Winter Fedyk

Green Party: Naomi Hunter

People’s Party of Canada: Trevor Wowk