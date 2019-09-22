Canada election: Montcalm

Montcalm is situated in the northeast region of Montreal. Since the re-creation of the district in 2003, only the Bloc Québécois or the NDP were in power.

Thériault will seek re-election in the 2019 federal election and will face Liberal candidate Isabel Sayegh, Conservative Gisèle DesRoches, a HR consultant and Green party candidate Mathieu Goyette.

Boundaries: This riding is north of Montreal. It has seen some small boundary changes for this election, adding L’Épiphanie, but losing Charlemagne and La Plaine to the riding of Terrebonne. This riding includes all of the RCM of Montcalm, and the city of Mascouche.

Last Election: Residents of Montcalm elected Luc Thériault from the Bloc Québécois in the 2015 federal election with 36.61 per cent of the vote.

History: Gaudet had held this seat for the BQ from it’s creation in 2004 until his defeat in 2011.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Luc Thériault (Incumbent)

Liberal: Isabel Sayegh

Green: Mathieu Goyette

NDP: TBD

Conservative: Gisèle DesRoches

PPC: Hugo Clenin