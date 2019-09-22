Canada election: Battlefords-Lloydminster

A rural riding on Saskatchewan’s western border, it encompasses North Battleford, Battleford and the province’s portion of Lloydminster. Conservative Rosemarie Flak is seeking to hold on to the seat she won in a 2017 by-election.

The riding is anchored by Highway 16 from Lloydminster to east of North Battleford, stretching as far south as Coleville and as far north as St. Walburg. The riding was virtually unchanged through redistribution.

Conservative Gerry Ritz took 61 per cent of the vote in 2015 to win the riding for a seventh-consecutive election. He stepped down in 2017 and Flak won the by-election with 69.5 per cent of the ballots cast.

The riding had a population of 73,506 in the 2016 census, and 22.3 per cent of people living in the riding were Indigenous, according to the 2011 census.

Candidates

Conservative: Rosemarie Falk (Incumbent)

Green: David Kim-Cragg

Liberal: Larry Ingram

NDP: Marcella Pedersen

People’s Party of Canada: Jason MacInnis