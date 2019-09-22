Canada election: South Surrey-White Rock

It was considered a huge win for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal brand less than two years ago, when the party won South Surrey-White Rock in a byelection.

What made the Dec. 11, 2017 victory so significant for the party was that for as long as most constituents could remember it had been held by the Conservatives, Alliance or Reform parties.

A big reason for the byelection breakthrough was the Liberal candidate himself. Gordie Hogg was first elected as a White Rock city councillor in the mid 1970s and has remained in public life ever since. Hogg has served as White Rock’s mayor and then as the Liberal MLA for the area.

In the byelection, Hogg received 14,369 votes (47.49 per cent), defeating former Conservative cabinet minister Kerry-Lynne Findlay, who received 12,752 votes (42.1 per cent).

Four years ago, the Conservatives had its own star candidate in the riding. Former Surrey mayor Dianne Watts won the seats with 24,934 votes (44 per cent) to defeat Liberal Judith Higginbotham, who received 23,495 votes (41.5 per cent). The byelection was triggered when Watts quit to run for the provincial BC Liberal leadership.

This election will be somewhat of a rematch from two years ago. Hogg will be running for reelection against Findlay, who also lost in Delta in 2015 before her byelection defeat in South Surrey-White Rock. Green Party candidate Pixie Hobby was the NDP candidate four years ago.

Candidates

Liberal: Gordie Hogg

Conservative: Kerry-Lynne Findlay

NDP: Stephen Crozier

Green: Beverly (Pixie) Hobby

People’s Party of Canada: Joel Poulin

Geography

The riding covers White Rock and South Surrey. The eastern border of the riding is 192 Street. The northern part of the riding is 56 Avenue in parts and 58 Avenue in other parts. The southern border is the U.S. border and the western border is the water.

Demographics

European: 69,005, 68.3 per cent

Chinese: 12,925, 12.8 per cent

South Asian: 8,640, 8.5 per cent

Aboriginal: 2,965, 2.9 per cent