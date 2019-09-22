Canada election: Vancouver South

There are few ridings in Canada as diverse as Vancouver South. According to the latest census numbers, nearly 40 per cent of people living in the riding identify as Chinese, nearly 22 per cent as European and a little more than 17 per cent as South Asian.

Vancouver South also offers diversity in candidates. The urban riding has been hit hard by the region’s affordability crisis and is home to transit and trucking corridors. Former Vancouver police officer and military veteran Harjit Sajjan is running again.

Sajjan has served as Minister of National Defence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet since the Liberals formed government in 2015. The Liberals targeted Vancouver South as a riding to win last time around, and it paid off with Sajjan picking up 21,773 votes (48.8 per cent). Conservative incumbent Wai Young received 15,115 votes (33.9 per cent) and New Democratic Amandeep Nijjar rounded out the top three with 6,230 votes (14 per cent).

Young has had a busy four years herself. After losing her job as MP, she took some time before launching a campaign to become Vancouver’s mayor, finishing fourth in last year’s municipal election. She is running federally again after serving just one term as an MP from 2011 to 2015.

Candidates

Liberal: Harjit Sajjan

Conservative: Wai Young

NDP: Sean McQuillan

Green: Judith Zaichkowsky

People’s Party of Canada: Alain Deng

Geography

The riding runs from Cambie Street on the west to Boundary Road on the east, and 41 Avenue to the Fraser River north to south.

Demographics

Chinese: 39,005, 37.9 per cent

European: 22,470, 21.8 per cent

South Asian: 17,655, 17.2 per cent

Filipino: 11,680, 11.3 per cent