Canada election: Charlottetown

Charlottetown has been a stalwart Liberal seat since 1998 and the results were no different in 2015 when Sean Casey received 56 per cent of the vote.

Casey currently serves as parliamentary secretary to the minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard,

Candidates

Liberal: Sean Casey (Incumbent)

Conservative: Robert Campbell

NDP: TBD

Green: Darcie Lanthier

Christian Heritage: Fred Macleod

Geography

The riding consists of the City of Charlottetown.

History

This riding has been Liberal since 1988 under MPs George Proud (1988-2000), Shawn Murphy (2000-2011) and Casey (2011-present).

Prior to 1988 the Tories held the seat for 20 years.