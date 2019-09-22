Canada election: Langley-Aldergrove

It’s been an emotional year in Langley-Aldergrove. In April, Conservative MP Mark Warawa announced he had cancer and asked the communities “for a miracle.” Two months later he passed away after the cancer spread to his lungs, colon and lymph nodes, according to a post on his official Facebook page.

Warawa served the community as an MP from 2004 to his death, winning five straight elections. In 2015, Warawa received 27,333 votes (45.6 per cent) defeating Liberal Leon Jensen, his closest competitor, by around 5,500 votes.

Jensen is running again for the Liberals, and will take on Conservative candidate Tako van Popta, a lawyer who beat out a field of five others to win the nomination.

Candidates

Liberal: Leon Jensen

Conservative: Tako van Popta

NDP: Stacey Wakelin

Green: Kaija Farstad

People’s Party of Canada: Natalie DiPietra-Cudmore

Libertarian: Alex Joehl

Geography

The riding, which covers parts of Langley and Abbotsford, is defined on the north by the Fraser River and the south by the U.S. border. The eastern and western borders are inconsistent. On the east the riding is bordered at times by Mount Lehman and Bradner Roads. On the east the riding is mostly bordered by 200 Street.

Demographics

European: 84,955, 73.7 per cent

South Asian: 6,630, 5.8 per cent

Aboriginal: 5,660, 4.9 per cent

Chinese: 4,430, 3.8 per cent