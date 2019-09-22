Canada election: Cloverdale-Langley City

This was one of the big surprises of the 2015 federal election.

The brand new riding of Cloverdale-Langley City had never been contested, but if you took the 2011 results and applied it to the new riding, the Conservatives would have won with 57.4 per cent of the vote and the Liberals would have finished a distant third with 11.8 per cent of the vote.

Flash forward to election day and it was a different story. John Aldag’s victory made him one of B.C.’s 15 new Liberal MPs, winning the seat with 45.5 per cent of the vote. Conservative Dean Drysdale finished second with 34.7 per cent of the vote.

Aldag is hoping to replicate his success from four years ago, and will face off against local business owner Tamara Jansen.

Former Conservative MP Gurmant Grewal is now running for the People’s Party of Canada. Grewal and his wife Nina Grewal were the first married couple to serve in the House of Commons of Canada at the same time.

Candidates

Liberal: John Aldag

Conservative: Tamara Jansen

NDP: Rae Banwarie

Green: Caelum Nutbrown

People’s Party of Canada: Gurmant Grewal

National Citizens Alliance: Chris Schneider

Geography

The riding includes the city of Langley and the southwest portion of the Township of Langley, as well as the Cloverdale area of Surrey extending west to 152 Street.

Demographics

European: 75,145, 64.3 per cent

South Asian: 16,520, 14.1 per cent

Aboriginal: 5,515, 4.7 per cent

Filipino: 4,955, 4.2 per cent