Canada election: Trois-Rivières

NDP MP Robert Aubin is seeking re-election in the riding of Trois-Rivières.

The NDP is looking to hang on to the seat they narrowly won in 2015 after Aubin won by less than two points over the Liberals. Aubin is also facing a strong challenge from the Conservatives, who are running long-time mayor Yves Lévesque as their candidate.

Boundaries: The riding contains most urban parts of Trois-Rivières, excluding Pointe-du-Lac to the west. The riding has lost the northeastern, rural areas of Trois-Rivières through redistribution, but has added the western edge of the city.

Last Election: NDP candidate Robert Aubin defeated Liberal MP Yvon Boivin.

History: The riding has existed since Canada’s first election in 1867 (then known as “Three Rivers”) and has followed a similar pattern to many Quebec electoral districts outside the Island of Montreal—they elected BQ candidates from 1993 to 2011, PC candidates in 1984 and 1988, and Liberal candidates for some time prior to that.

Candidates

New Democratic: Robert Aubin

Green: Marie Duplessis

Conservative: Yves Lévesque

Liberal: Valérie Renaud-Martin

Bloc Québécois: TBD