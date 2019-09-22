Canada election: Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa

Voters in the riding of Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa head to the polls on Oct. 21 as the Federal Election gets underway.

The first time a vote occurred in the riding was the 42nd Canadian federal election in 2015.

Candidates

Conservatives: Daniel Mazier

Green: Katharine Storey

Liberal: TBD

NDP: TBD

Christian Heritage: Jenni Johnson

PPC: Frank Godon

Geography

The riding is located at the western edge of the province, just north of Brandon-Souris.

History

The riding was originally created as part of the 2012 electoral redistribution. Previously, it had included parts of the Dauphin-Swan River-Marquette, Brandon-Souris, and Portage-Lisgar ridings.

Conservative Robert Sopuck is the only MP in the riding’s history, winning in 2015 with 46.3 per cent of the vote. Liberal Ray Piché finished second with 29.5 per cent.