Canada election: Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa
Voters in the riding of Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa head to the polls on Oct. 21 as the Federal Election gets underway.
The first time a vote occurred in the riding was the 42nd Canadian federal election in 2015.
Candidates
Conservatives: Daniel Mazier
Green: Katharine Storey
Liberal: TBD
NDP: TBD
Christian Heritage: Jenni Johnson
PPC: Frank Godon
Geography
The riding is located at the western edge of the province, just north of Brandon-Souris.
History
The riding was originally created as part of the 2012 electoral redistribution. Previously, it had included parts of the Dauphin-Swan River-Marquette, Brandon-Souris, and Portage-Lisgar ridings.
Conservative Robert Sopuck is the only MP in the riding’s history, winning in 2015 with 46.3 per cent of the vote. Liberal Ray Piché finished second with 29.5 per cent.
