Canada election: South Okanagan-West Kootenay

It’s not often a campaign launch features the local candidate playing the fiddle with his neighbourhood jam band. But that is exactly what the people of South Okanagan-West Kootenay got at the end of August when NDP MP Richard Cannings kicked off his re-election campaign.

Cannings was late joining electoral politics, finishing second in the 2013 B.C. provincial election in the riding of Penticton at the age of 58. Two years later he had better fortune in the federal election, capturing 24,823 votes (37.3 per cent). South Okanagan-West Kootenay one of the closest three-way races in the province, with Conservative candidate Marshall Neufeld securing 19,871 votes (29.8 per cent) and Liberal candidate Connie Denesiuk picking up 18,732 votes (28.1 per cent).

The riding was one of many majorly redistributed ridings in 2015. But based on historical numbers this is a place where the Conservatives can feel confident in their chances, and the Liberals will have to work to grow its base of support.

Former professional tennis player and Penticton city councillor Helena Konanz is running for the Conservatives. She served two terms on city council before deciding not to run again to seek the Tory nomination. Denesiuk will attempt to improve on her third-place finish four years ago.

Candidates

NDP: Richard Cannings

Liberal: Connie Denesiuk

Conservative: Helena Konanz

Green: Tara Howse

Rhinoceros: Jon Pelletier

Geography

The riding consists of the communities of Castlegar, New Denver, Silverton, Slocan, Nakusp, Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos.

Demographics

European: 93,725, 84 per cent

Aboriginal: 9,065, 8.1 per cent

South Asian: 2,850, 2.6 per cent

Filipino: 695, 0.6 per cent