Canada election: Burnaby North-Seymour

In the heart of the Burnaby North-Seymour riding sits the terminal for the Trans Mountain pipeline. The terminus occupies just a small portion of the riding, but will get a lot of attention during the federal election campaign.

The riding was contested for the first time in 2015 and was won by Liberal MP Terry Beech. Beech was critical of his government’s decision to purchase the Trans Mountain pipeline, but ultimately bought the argument that the project is in the national interest.

Beech will be challenged by one of the country’s biggest political comeback stories, Svend Robinson. Robinson served as an NDP MP from 1979 to 2004, representing the now defunct riding of Burnaby. He won seven terms in total and decided not to run again after admitting to the theft of an expensive ring from a public auction site.

Robinson and the NDP are strongly opposed to the pipeline expansion and the federal government’s decision to buy it. Beech secured 18,938 votes in 2015, a comfortable victory over NDP candidate Carol Baird Ellan, who had 15,537 votes. Conservative candidate Mike Little received 14,612 votes.

Candidates

Liberal: Terry Beech

Conservative: Heather Leung

NDP: Svend Robinson

Green: Amita Kuttner

People’s Party of Canada: Rocky Dong

Geography

The riding stretches from northern Burnaby across the Burrard Inlet and into southeastern North Vancouver. It also includes Seymour Creek Indian Reserve No. 2 and Burrard Inlet Indian Reserve No. 3.

Demographics

European: 55,485, 54.6 per cent

Chinese: 24,810, 24.4 per cent

South Asian: 4,390, 4.3 per cent

Aboriginal: 3,085, 3 per cent