NDP calls for Conservatives to drop B.C. candidate over anti-gay positions

A Burnaby Conservative candidate’s NDP opponent is calling for the party to drop her over controversial comments that LGBTQ2 people “recruit” kids and her support for conversion therapy.

A 2011 video, taken by Burnaby local newspaper Burnaby Now during protests over an LGBTQ2-friendly school board policy, surfaced this week featuring Conservative Burnaby North-Seymour candidate Heather Leung.

In the video, Leung said activists were using anti-bullying initiatives as a cover for promoting “homosexual, transexual, all kinds of homosexual acts” to students.

“These homosexual people, they cannot recruit (unintelligible) the next generation, they recruit more people and more people into their camp. So this is not fair, they are our children, not their children,” she said.

“They do not have the right to push our children into their camp.”

A second, undated video recently surfaced in which Leung touts a “successful” conversion therapy that allegedly convinced a woman that she was neither transgender nor gay, and in which she refers to LGBTQ2 people as living a “perverted lifestyle.”

None of the professional regulatory colleges in B.C. recognize conversion therapy as an appropriate or ethical treatment, and it has been condemned by the Canadian Psychological Association.

Global News has requested comment from Leung. A spokesperson for the Conservative Party said Leung “is focused on her door-knocking right now and will be unable to do an interview.”

Leung has avoided media for most of the campaign, refusing prior Global News requests, and apparently granting a single media interview so far, with the North Shore News, telling the paper she’s focusing on door-knocking and speaking to constituents.

On Friday, NDP candidate Svend Robinson, who is gay, said Leung needs to pull out of the race, saying her comments could drive someone to take their own life.

“‘Perverted homosexual preferences,’ ‘perverted lifestyles.’ This is the Conservative candidate in Burnaby North-Seymour that is speaking out in this deeply offensive and outrageous way,” Robinson said.

“This candidate is actively supporting (conversion therapy) and is encouraging parents to advise their children that they can escape from the ‘evils’ of homosexuality, is telling young people that they can, in fact, change their sexual orientation. This leads to pain, this leads to attempted suicide, and this leads to suicide of young people.”

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was asked Friday if he was aware of the “recruiting” video and whether he’d stand by the candidate.

“I haven’t seen this particular video you’re referencing,” Scheer said.

“Of course our party stands for inclusiveness and the rights of all Canadians, including LGBTQ Canadians, and will always do so.”

Robinson and Leung are two of seven candidates running in the riding.

You can find a full list of candidates and riding information here.