Crime

Homicide Team set to provide live update on White Rock stabbing

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 26, 2024 1:44 pm
2 min read
A relative of the couple who were attacked while sitting on a bench near the White Rock Pier says the pair are traumatized and questioning how safe Canada really is after the husband was stabbed in the neck. The woman says the family is also wondering how a suspect can still be on the loose, following a second stabbing that killed another man in the same area.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will provide an update Friday on the recent White Rock stabbing.

That update will be live streamed above at 1 p.m.

The seaside community’s beach promenade was the scene of two stabbings this week, one of them fatal. Police have released a similar suspect description in both cases and are investigating if the incidents are connected.

Jadinder Singh was stabbed in the neck while sitting on the promenade with his wife around 9 p.m. on Sunday. He was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

On Tuesday around 9:15 p.m., Kulwinder Sohi was fatally stabbed in the back and heart while enjoying the beach view with a friend, according to his younger brother.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has now taken over the investigation.

Witnesses described seeing Sohi in a physical altercation with the suspect, before giving chase eastbound on the Promenade toward the parking lot adjacent to the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles (Pa-Kwach-Tun) Memorial Plaza, according to IHIT.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“This occurred in a very public location. From our video review, we know there were many witnesses in the area. If you were there or parked in the area, now is the time to call IHIT,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said on Friday.

“We will continue to work tirelessly, supported by the White Rock members as well as the other I-Teams, to identify, locate and arrest the person responsible for this tragedy.”

RCMP have stepped up patrols in the area, and the province’s public safety minister said Thursday that catching the killer is a top priority.

“It’s very, very concerning. I can tell you police are throwing a significant amount of resources at this. They are confident they will catch the individual,” Mike Farnworth said.

“I have spoken with the deputy commissioner on this, and he is confident as well they will catch the individual. And when they do, I expect them to be charged, prosecuted, and given the nature of the crime being murder and assault, go to jail for a long time.”

The suspect in the attacks is described as male and five feet 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing a hat and a grey hoodie with the hood up over the hat.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area around the time of either attack is asked to contact the IHIT infoline at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

— with files from Simon Little and Janet Brown

