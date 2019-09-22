Canada election: Steveston-Richmond East

It has been an interesting political career for MP Joe Peschisolido. The lawyer first arrived on the political scene in 1993 as a Reform Party candidate in Ontario.

After suffering a significant defeat he kept at it and eventually, after a move out west, won as an Alliance MP in Richmond in 2000. But after a controversial switch to the Liberals and a departure from politics, Peschisolido lost in the 2011 election. The roller coaster took another turn and the then-52-year-old was sent back to Ottawa as the MP for Steveston-Richmond East.

Four years ago Peschisolido received 19,486 votes (45.1 per cent), beating Conservative Kenny Chiu who received 16,630 votes (38.5 per cent).

But since then there have been some bumps in the road for Peschisolido. He has been under fire over allegations surfaced by a Global News investigation that he facilitated a secretive financial transaction that might have helped an alleged Chinese cartel “drug boss” launder his unexplained wealth through a Metro Vancouver condo development.

Peschisolido is seeking reelection and he will once again face off against Chiu. The riding is shaping up to be a two-way race that will receive significant attention from the Conservatives as they look to get some footholds in Metro Vancouver.

Candidates

Liberal: Joe Peschisolido

Conservative: Kenny Chiu

NDP: Not yet nominated

Green: Nicole Iaci

Geography

The riding covers Steveston and the eastern part of Richmond.

Demographics

Chinese: 46,700, 47 per cent

European: 26,510, 26.7 per cent

South Asian: 10,175, 10.3 per cent

Filipino: 7,655, 7.7 per cent