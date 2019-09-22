Canada election: Saint-Maurice–Champlain

Liberal MP François-Philippe Champagne is looking to retain his seat in Saint-Maurice–Champlain

Champagne will seek re-election in October and faces challengers that include Bloc Québécois candidate Nicole Morin, the Green’s Stéphanie Dufresne and Tory candidate Bruno-Pier Courchesne.

Boundaries: A large riding immediately to the north of the St. Lawrence and east of Trois-Rivières, the riding’s main population centre is Shawinigan, but also extends far north, including the regional county municipalities of Le Haut-Saint-Maurice, Les Chenaux and Mékinac. The riding gained the eastern rural areas of Trois-Rivières through redistribution.

Last Election: In 2015, voters elected Liberal François-Philippe Champagne with 41.52 per cent of the vote.

History: The area had been held by the BQ from 2004 until 2011. However, it is best known for being the electoral home of former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, who was MP for Saint-Maurice from 1963 to 1988, and again from 1993 to 2004.

Candidates

Liberal: François-Philippe Champagne (Incumbent)

Bloc Québécois: Nicole Morin

Green: Stéphanie Dufresne

NDP: TBD

Conservative: Bruno-Pier Courchesne

PPC: Nancy Brunelle

Rhinoceros: Michael Cloutier