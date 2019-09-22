Canada election: Sydney-Victoria
Voters in Sydney — Victoria re-elected Liberal Mark Eyking for the sixth straight time in 2015.
However, the longtime MP has bowed out for the 2019 election.
With a history of electing Liberals it appears that Jaime Battiste has a shot at becoming the first Mi’kmaw MP.
But the Tories seem to believe that Sydney-Victoria is in play, with longtime Nova Scotia MLA Eddie Orrell set to carry the PC banner as a high profile candidate.
This will be a riding to watch on election night.
Candidates
Liberal: Jaime Battiste
Conservative: Eddie Orrell
NDP: TBD
Green: TBD
PPC: TBD
Geography
This riding covers central Cape Breton with the Cape Breton Regional Municipality is split between this riding and Cape Breton-Canso.
History
This riding was represented by the NDP’s Peter Mancini in 1997 before he was defeated by Liberal Mark Eyking in 2000.
