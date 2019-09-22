2019 federal election
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Sydney-Victoria

By Digital producer  Global News
ELECTIONS CANADA
A A

Voters in Sydney — Victoria re-elected Liberal Mark Eyking for the sixth straight time in 2015.

However, the longtime MP has bowed out for the 2019 election.

With a history of electing Liberals it appears that Jaime Battiste has a shot at becoming the first Mi’kmaw MP.

But the Tories seem to believe that Sydney-Victoria is in play, with longtime Nova Scotia MLA Eddie Orrell set to carry the PC banner as a high profile candidate.

This will be a riding to watch on election night.

Candidates


Story continues below

Liberal: Jaime Battiste

Conservative: Eddie Orrell

NDP: TBD

Green: TBD

PPC: TBD

Global News is featuring the candidates for all parties running candidates in the upcoming 2019 general election. For a complete list of candidates, visit Elections Canada. 

Geography

This riding covers central Cape Breton with the Cape Breton Regional Municipality is split between this riding and Cape Breton-Canso.

History

This riding was represented by the NDP’s Peter Mancini in 1997 before he was defeated by Liberal Mark Eyking in 2000.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 federal election
canada election
canada election 2019
Canadian Politics
Federal election 2019
federal politics
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Federal Election Results
Nova Scotia Riding Results
Sydney - Victoria
Sydney - Victoria Election Results
Sydney - Victoria Federal Election 2019
Sydney - Victoria Results 2019

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.