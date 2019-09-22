Canada election: Shefford riding

Voters in Shefford elected Liberal MP Pierre Breton in the 2015 federal election with 38.96 per cent of the vote.

Breton will seek re-election in the 2019 federal election.

Boundaries: A sprawling riding in southern Quebec, Shefford encompasses most areas directly north of Highway 10 between Chambly and Sherbrooke. The largest population centre in this riding is Granby.

Last Election: Liberal candidate Pierre Breton defeated New Democrat Claire Mailhot in the 2015 election.

History: This is one of four ridings in Canada (and one of only two in Quebec) which has stayed in continual existence since Canada’s first election in 1867. While it was held by the the Bloc Québécois prior to Genest’s election, it has been an extremely diverse riding electorally over the years, having elected Liberal, PC, BQ, and Social Credit MPs since 1974. In recent memory, the riding was held longest by former Liberal cabinet minister Jean Lapierre, who held it for the Liberals from 1979 to 1990 before crossing the aisle to the newly created BQ.

Candidates

Liberal: Pierre Breton (Incumbent)

Bloc Québécois: TBD

Green: Katherine Turgeon

NDP: Raymonde Plamondon

Conservative: Nathalie Clermont

PPC: Mariam Sabbagh