Canada election: Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River

This is the sole riding for the northern half of Saskatchewan.

While its southern boundary is jagged, generally any area of the province north of Lloydminster or Prince Albert is part of this sprawling, 588,239 square kilometre riding, the third-largest federal riding in the country.

The NDP’s Georgina Jolibois defeated Liberal candidate Lawrence Joseph by 82 votes following a recount in one of the closest races in the 2015 federal election.

The riding was created as Churchill River in 1996 from three former ridings – Prince Albert, Mackenzie and The Battlefords-Meadow Lake– and renamed Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River in 2004. In eight general elections since, the NDP have been elected twice, the Liberals three times, and the Conservatives three times.

70.6 per cent of people identified as Indigenous in the 2011 census — the highest number in Saskatchewan, and the third highest in all of Canada. The median income is $18,910, the second lowest in Canada.

Candidates:

NDP: Georgina Jolibois (Incumbent)

Conservative: Gary Vidal

Green: Sarah Kraynick

Liberal: Tammy Cook-Searson

People’s Party of Canada: Jerome Perrault