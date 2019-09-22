Canada election: Saint-Jean

Voters in Saint-Jean elected Liberal MP Jean Rioux in the 2015 federal election with 33.16 per cent of the vote.

Rioux will seek re-election in the 2019 federal election and faces a challenge from Conservative candidate Martin Thibert and Bloc Québécois candidate Christine Normandin.

Boundaries: An large, predominately rural seat in southeast Montérégie, this riding includes most of Le Haut-Richelieu. The majority of voters are in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

History: The riding has existed since the 1968 election, and like many Quebec electoral districts outside Montréal, has followed a similar pattern: Voters elected Bloc Québécois exclusively between 1993 and 2011, elected PC candidates from 1984 to 1993, and Liberal candidates throughout the Trudeau era.

Candidates

Liberal: Jean Rioux (Incumbent)

Bloc Québécois: Christine Normandin

Green: TBD

NDP: TBD

Conservative: Martin Thibert

PPC: TBD