Canada election: Winnipeg North

Voters in the riding of Winnipeg North head to the polls on Oct. 21.

This riding is unique in that it has the country’s highest percentage of Filipino people living in it.

Candidates

Liberal: Kevin Lamoureux

Conservative:TBD

NDP: Kyle Mason

Green: TBD

PPC: Victor Ong

Ind: Kevin Annett

Geography

Starting at the Red River with the CP rail line, heading northwest along the tracks to Brookside Boulevard, then north to Mollard Road. From there, it heads east along Mollard Road to Pipeline Ride, then turns south down to Leila Avenue. From there, it heads southeast to McPhillips Street, heads southwest along to Inkster Boulevard, southeast again to Main Street and then North to McAdam Avenue. It follows McAdam Avenue to the Red River, then follows the river to the CP Rail line.

History

Winnipeg North was created in 1917 and renamed in 1997 to Winnipeg North-St. Paul. However, in 2003, parts of it was redistributed and its name reverted to Winnipeg North.

The riding has traditionally gone to an NDP or Liberal MP, and with NDP Judy Wasylycia-Leis at the helm from 2004 to 2010. When she stepped down to launch an ultimately unsuccessful bid for mayor of Winnipeg, MLA Kevin Lamoureux ran for the seat in the by-election and won. He has been MP ever since.