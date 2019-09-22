Canada election: Vaudreuil–Soulanges

Voters in Marc-Aurèle-Fortin elected rookie Liberal MP Peter Schiefke in the 2015 federal election, who was among several first time Liberal candidates to win.

Schiefke, 40, will seek re-election in the 2019 federal election.

Boundaries: While this riding retains its name, it is geographically about half the size it was in 2011. The western half of the riding, including Saint-Rédempteur, Sainte-Marthe, Saint-Clet and Saint-Polycarpe has moved into the new riding of Salaberry-Suroît.

Last Election: The Liberals won the riding in the 2015 federal election with 46.62 per cent of the vote.

History: This region had elected mostly Liberal MPs, until 2004, when the Bloc Québécois won the seat, and held it for three straight elections prior to the NDP win in 2011.

Candidates

Liberal: Peter Schiefke (Incumbent)

Bloc Québécois: TBD

Green: Cameron Stiff

NDP: Amanda MacDonald

Conservative: Karen Cox

PPC: Kaylin Tam