Canada election: Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam
Of all the surprises in 2015 federal election, Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam ranked right near the top.
The Conservatives spent $193,315 trying to get former MLA Doug Horne elected in a seat that had long been held by Tory stalwart James Moore. But the Liberals were able to pull off the upset with candidate Ron McKinnon, while spending just over $22,000.
McKinnon is running again for the Liberals. He won the last election with 35.3 per cent of the vote or 19,938 votes. Horne finished second with 18,083 votes or 32 per cent. NDP candidate Sara Norman made it a three-way race with 27.3 per cent or 15,400 votes.
The Conservatives are offering a fresh face in the Metro Vancouver suburban riding. Nicholas Insley was born and raised in the riding and worked in Ottawa for Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s government. Christina Gower is a psychiatric liaison nurse at Royal Columbian Hospital and lives in Port Coquitlam.
Candidates
Liberal: Ron McKinnon
Conservative: Nicholas Insley
NDP: Christina Gower
Green: Brad Nickason
People’s Party of Canada: Brian Misera
Libertarian: Paul Geddes
Rhinoceros: Ben Waardenburg
Geography
The riding encompasses the city of Port Coquitlam, a majority of Coquitlam, Pitt Lake Indian Reserve No. 4 and Coquitlam Indian Reserve No. 2.
Demographics (2016 census)
European: 63,385, 51.7 per cent
Chinese: 23,995, 19.6 per cent
West Asian: 6,840, 5.6 per cent
Korean: 6,300, 5.1 per cent
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.