Canada election: Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam

Of all the surprises in 2015 federal election, Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam ranked right near the top.

The Conservatives spent $193,315 trying to get former MLA Doug Horne elected in a seat that had long been held by Tory stalwart James Moore. But the Liberals were able to pull off the upset with candidate Ron McKinnon, while spending just over $22,000.

McKinnon is running again for the Liberals. He won the last election with 35.3 per cent of the vote or 19,938 votes. Horne finished second with 18,083 votes or 32 per cent. NDP candidate Sara Norman made it a three-way race with 27.3 per cent or 15,400 votes.

The Conservatives are offering a fresh face in the Metro Vancouver suburban riding. Nicholas Insley was born and raised in the riding and worked in Ottawa for Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s government. Christina Gower is a psychiatric liaison nurse at Royal Columbian Hospital and lives in Port Coquitlam.

Candidates

Liberal: Ron McKinnon

Conservative: Nicholas Insley

NDP: Christina Gower

Green: Brad Nickason

People’s Party of Canada: Brian Misera

Libertarian: Paul Geddes

Rhinoceros: Ben Waardenburg

Geography

The riding encompasses the city of Port Coquitlam, a majority of Coquitlam, Pitt Lake Indian Reserve No. 4 and Coquitlam Indian Reserve No. 2.

Demographics (2016 census)

European: 63,385, 51.7 per cent

Chinese: 23,995, 19.6 per cent

West Asian: 6,840, 5.6 per cent

Korean: 6,300, 5.1 per cent