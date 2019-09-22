Canada election: Mégantic–L’Érable

The district of Mégantic–L’Érable is a conservative stronghold since 2006.

Conservative candidate Luc Berthold was elected in the 2015 federal election with 35.42 per cent of the vote.

Berthold is seeking re-election in October. Other major parties have yet to name a candidate for the riding.

Boundaries: This riding is in southern Quebec. It includes Thetford Mines and Lac-Mégantic. A small boundary change adds Saint-Robert-Bellarmin and Saint-Ludger into this riding from Beauce.

Last Election: Conservative MP Christian Paradis passed the torch to Luc Berthold after serving for three consecutive terms.

History: The Bloc Québécois won this riding the year it was created in 2004. Paradis took the seat in the next election in 2006.

Candidates

Conservative: Luc Berthold (Incumbent)

Bloc Québécois: TBD

Green: TBD

NDP: TBD

Liberal: TBD

PPC: Marie-Claude E.M. Lauzier