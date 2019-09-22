Canada election: Saint-Hyacinthe–Bagot

Voters in Saint-Hyacinthe–Bagot elected NDP MP Brigitte Sansoucy, in the 2015 federal election with 28.7 per cent of the vote.

Sansoucy will seek re-election in the 2019 federal election.

Boundaries: A mid-sized riding an hour east of Montreal, the electoral district includes the regional municipalities of Les Maskoutains and Acton. The largest city by far in the riding is Saint-Hyacinthe.

History: In 2011, NDP candidate Marie-Claude Morin defeated BQ MP Ève-Mary Thaï Thi Lac. Prior to Morin’s election, the riding had gone to the Bloc in every election since 1993. Before that, it was predominately a Progressive Conservative riding—the party won 10 of 12 general elections here between 1957 and 1988.

Candidates

NDP: Brigitte Sansoucy (Incumbent)

Liberal: René Vincelette

Bloc Québécois: Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay

Green: TBD

Conservative: Bernard Barré

PPC: TBD

Rhinoceros: Maxime Rouleau