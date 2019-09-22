Canada election: Mount Royal
Mount Royal is one of the strongest Liberal ridings in the country. Liberals have never lost the seat since 1940. One of the best known MP of the riding was late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, who represented the riding from 1965 to 1984.
Voters in Mount Royal elected MP Anthony Housefather in 2015. Housefather will seek re-election in the 2019 and face Conservative candidate and councillor for Côte Saint Luc, David Tordjman.
Boundaries: This riding includes the city of Côte-Saint-Luc, the Towns of Mount Royal and Hampstead, the neighbourhood of Snowdon and the Western part of the neighbourhood of Côte-des-Neiges.
Last Election: Liberal MP Anthony Housefather was elected in the 2015 federal election with almost 50 per cent of the vote.
History: In the last 75 years, this riding has had just 5 MPs, all Liberal, including Pierre Trudeau from 1965 to 1984. The last time a conservative won here was in 1935.
Candidates
Liberal: Yves Robillard (Incumbent)
Bloc Québécois: TBD
Green: Clément Badra
NDP: TBD
Conservative: David Tordjman
PPC: Zachary Lozoff
