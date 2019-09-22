Canada election: Saint-Léonard–Saint-Michel

Liberal MP Nicola Di Iorio is not seeking re-election in the riding of Saint-Léonard–Saint-Michel where he won in 2015.

Di Iorio officially resigned as a member of Parliament last January after months of being absent from the House of Commons.

Hassan Guillet was set to be the Liberal candidate for the riding in the 2019 election, but his nomination was revoked by the party after allegations of anti-Semitism were made against him.

Jewish advocacy group B’nai Brith flagged past social media posts and an interview he gave to Radio-Canada to the Liberal party’s attention, who removed his candidacy. The party said the statements made by Guillet did not adhere to their values.

Guillet contested the allegations on a Facebook post that said, “I confirm that I am not anti-Semitic, on the contrary, I campaign and I will always campaign against all forms of racism including Islamophobia and anti-Semitism.”

Boundaries: An urban seat towards the northeast of the island, the riding includes the borough of Saint Leonard and north Saint-Michel.

History: Since it was created prior to the 1988 election, the riding has only had two MPs, both of whom were mired in controversy at the end of their terms. Liberal MP Alfonso Gagliano was first elected in 1984, but resigned in 2002 when he was appointed Ambassador to Denmark, a post he later lost following allegations of financial abuses in the sponsorship program while he was Minister of Public Works. He was replaced in a by-election by Pacetti, who is not running for re-election after being kicked out of the Liberal caucus after allegations of harassment by two NDP MPs.

Candidates

Liberal: TBD

Bloc Québécois: Dominique Mougin

Green: Alessandra Szilagyi

NDP: Paulina Ayala

Conservative: Ilario Maiolo

PPC: Tina Di Serio