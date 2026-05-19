‘Disappointing’: Reaction to B.C. Sports Hall of Fame closing for FIFA World Cup

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The mother of late B.C. race car driver Greg Moore says she is disappointed that the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame had to close for the FIFA World Cup.

The Hall of Fame is located inside BC Place and honours the province’s best and top athletes.

However, all the artifacts are now in storage until August, when the Hall of Fame hopes to reopen. In the meantime, staff have been laid off and FIFA now controls access to the entire stadium.

“I think it’s disappointing for the province, I think it’s disappointing for the city,” Donna Moore, Greg Moore’s mother, told Global News.

“And we have a chance to showcase our other athletes at this and to have it closed and to have people out of work for two months is really not the way we should be going in the province.”

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The provincial government owns B.C. Place and Premier David Eby said on Tuesday that it is “not great” that the Hall of Fame won’t be there for the World Cup.

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“The silver lining, though, is that the Hall of Fame will be moving into an upgraded and new space because of the World Cup,” Eby said.

“So, you know, there are inconveniences for many British Columbians during this period. I’m grateful for those folks who are making a sacrifice for this larger global event we’re going to be hosting, and it will be leaving significant legacies, one significant one of which is an improved BC Sports Hall of Fame.”

However, the province later clarified that Eby was referring to renovations at the existing space.

6:52 BC Sports Hall of Fame is being temporarily forced out of BC Place by FIFA

Vancouver’s mayor says the city is offering space for a temporary sports hall of fame at City Hall.

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“We’ll roll up our sleeves and figure out solutions and we’re hoping the province will step up,” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said.

However, the offer may be too late as sources familiar with the Hall of Fame operations say access to the artifacts, locked away inside BC Place, would be up to FIFA.

“FIFA lets us know what can and can’t happen in the building,” Chris May, BC Place’s general manager, said.