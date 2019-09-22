Canada election: Brome–Missisquoi

Brome Missisquoi, formerly know was is a municipality in the Eastern township nations.

Voters in Brome–Missisquoi elected MP Denis Paradis from the Liberal Party in the 2015 federal election. He is not running again as Canadian Olympian and professional cyclist Lyne Bessette is the Liberal candidate for the 2019 federal election. As of 2016, its population was 58,315.

Geography

The municipal and electoral boundaries of the Brome–Missisquoi riding in southern Quebec includes the Regional County Municipality of Brome-Missisquoi, the municipalities of Saint-Sébastien, Henryville, Noyan, Saint-Georges-de-Clarenceville, Venise-en-Québec and Bromont. The riding also includes the Regional County Municipality of Memphrémagog excluding Stanstead, Ayer’s Cliff, North Hatley, Ogden, Sainte-Catherine-de-Hatley, Hatley and Stanstead.

Candidates

Liberal: Lyne Bessette

Conservative: Bruno Côté

NDP: Sylvie Jetté

Bloc Québécois: Monique Allard

Green: Normand Dallaire

PPC: François Poulin