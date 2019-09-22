Canada election: Brome–Missisquoi
Brome Missisquoi is a municipality in the Eastern township
Voters in Brome–Missisquoi elected MP Denis Paradis from the Liberal Party in the 2015 federal election. He is not running again as Canadian Olympian and professional cyclist Lyne Bessette is the Liberal candidate for the 2019 federal election. As of 2016, its population was 58,315.
Geography
The municipal and electoral boundaries of the Brome–Missisquoi riding in southern Quebec includes the Regional County Municipality of Brome-Missisquoi, the municipalities of Saint-Sébastien, Henryville, Noyan, Saint-Georges-de-Clarenceville, Venise-en-Québec and Bromont. The riding also includes the Regional County Municipality of Memphrémagog excluding Stanstead, Ayer’s Cliff, North Hatley, Ogden, Sainte-Catherine-de-Hatley, Hatley and Stanstead.
Candidates
Liberal: Lyne Bessette
Conservative: Bruno Côté
NDP: Sylvie Jetté
Bloc Québécois: Monique Allard
Green: Normand Dallaire
PPC: François Poulin
