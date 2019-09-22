Decision Canada 2019

More
Politics
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Brome–Missisquoi

By
A A

Brome Missisquoi, formerly know was is a municipality in the Eastern township nations.

Voters in Brome–Missisquoi elected MP Denis Paradis from the Liberal Party in the 2015 federal election. He is not running again as Canadian Olympian and professional cyclist Lyne Bessette is the Liberal candidate for the 2019 federal election. As of 2016, its population was  58,315.

Geography


Story continues below

The municipal and electoral boundaries of the Brome–Missisquoi riding in southern Quebec includes the Regional County Municipality of Brome-Missisquoi, the municipalities of Saint-Sébastien, Henryville, Noyan, Saint-Georges-de-Clarenceville, Venise-en-Québec and Bromont. The riding also includes the Regional County Municipality of Memphrémagog excluding Stanstead, Ayer’s Cliff, North Hatley, Ogden, Sainte-Catherine-de-Hatley, Hatley and Stanstead.

Candidates

Liberal: Lyne Bessette

Conservative: Bruno Côté

NDP: Sylvie Jetté

Bloc Québécois: Monique Allard

Green: Normand Dallaire

PPC: François Poulin

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 election
Brome-Missisquoi
Brome–Missisquoi candidates
Brome–Missisquoi vote
canada election
canada election 2019
Canadian election
Denis Paradis
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
Federal election candidates
Lyne Bessette

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.