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Politics

Doug Ford receives gag gift from Ontario Liberals after private jet fiasco

By Colin D'Mello & Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 2, 2026 2:58 pm
2 min read
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at an event at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport on Monday March 23, 2026. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at an event at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport on Monday March 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
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As the Ontario Legislature wrapped up its spring session on Tuesday, Ontario Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser walked over to Premier Doug Ford to offer him a gift: a set of metal wings that pilots typically pin onto their lapels with the words “future pilot” emblazoned on the front.

The gag gift was intended to poke fun at Ford’s purchase of a $28.9 million Challenger 650 private airplane, allowing him to jet set across Canada and the United States for meetings with the prime minister, fellow premiers and officials in the United States.

News of the private jet, which appeared to clash with Ford’s “respect for taxpayers” brand, sparked political uproar and voter backlash, leading to an immediate reversal.

Days later, Ford sold the jet to manufacturer Bombardier for the same purchase price, but not before incurring $190,000 in taxpayer-funded expenses for maintenance and storage.

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While Ford, along with the Ontario Progressive Conservative caucus, has tried to move past the scandal, opposition parties are determined to make it stick to the government’s record — Fraser’s gift was the latest example.

An image of the pilot wings the Ontario Liberals gifted to Premier Doug Ford. View image in full screen
An image of the pilot wings the Ontario Liberals gifted to Premier Doug Ford. Global News
“I gave [the pilot wings] to him … he told me where I could put it,” Fraser said, adding that Ford used “colourful” language when he received the gag gift.

While Fraser admitted it was a “provocative” move, he also called it a “serious prank.”

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“At a time when people are really hurting, the premier’s buying a private luxury jet,” Fraser said.

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This is the second time Ford has given the Progressive Conservatives an item to remind the government of headlines related to their record.

In April 2024, after Global News detailed the staffing size and cost of the premier’s office under Ford, Fraser sent the PC front bench a can of gravy in reference to the infamous “gravy train” slogan.

Ford, when asked about the latest stunt, was trite.

“John will be John, what can you do?” Ford said before quickly pivoting to other government priorities.

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