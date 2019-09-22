Federal election: Northwest Territories

The riding of Northwest Territories encompasses the entire northern Canadian territory.

The seat is currently held by Liberal MP Michael McLeod, who was elected in the 2015 federal election and is seeking reelection.

Candidates

Liberal Party of Canada: Michael McLeod (Incumbent)

Conservative Party of Canada: Yanik D’Aigle

People’s Party of Canada: Luke Quinlan

Canada’s NDP: Mary Beckett

Green Party: Paul Falvo

Geography

The Northwest Territories electoral district encompasses the entire territory. The riding was previously called Western Arctic, before it was renamed head of the 2015 federal election.

History

McLeod has held the seat since it was created in 2015, when he won with 48 per cent of the vote. Voters in the riding elected NDP Members of Parliament from 2006 to 2011 and Liberal MPs before that.