Canada

Airlines say they will improve travel conditions for people with disabilities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2024 3:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. travellers take Air Canada to task for treatment of disabled passengers'
B.C. travellers take Air Canada to task for treatment of disabled passengers
WATCH ABOVE: B.C. travellers take Air Canada to task for treatment of disabled passengers – Nov 3, 2023
Canada’s airline industry will work to create a streamlined intake form for travellers with disabilities, the federal government says.

Disability advocates, government officials and representatives of the airline industry are talking about how to improve accessibility at a summit in Ottawa today.

The summit was announced in March after airline executives testified at the House transport committee, where MPs shared shocking stories from people with disabilities about the way the airlines treated them.

At the summit, advocates called on airline executives to properly implement disability initiatives.

Click to play video: 'More than 1 million Canadians with disabilities faced barriers while travelling in 2019, 2020: Hogan'
More than 1 million Canadians with disabilities faced barriers while travelling in 2019, 2020: Hogan
Airline representatives touted their successes, with one telling the summit that passenger surveys showed the overwhelming majority of travellers who need special assistance have positive experiences.

The speakers also acknowledged the need for improvement in industry data-sharing and standardization of procedures.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

