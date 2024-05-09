Airlines say they will improve travel conditions for people with disabilities

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Canada’s airline industry will work to create a streamlined intake form for travellers with disabilities, the federal government says.

Disability advocates, government officials and representatives of the airline industry are talking about how to improve accessibility at a summit in Ottawa today.

The summit was announced in March after airline executives testified at the House transport committee, where MPs shared shocking stories from people with disabilities about the way the airlines treated them.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

At the summit, advocates called on airline executives to properly implement disability initiatives.

0:29 More than 1 million Canadians with disabilities faced barriers while travelling in 2019, 2020: Hogan

Airline representatives touted their successes, with one telling the summit that passenger surveys showed the overwhelming majority of travellers who need special assistance have positive experiences.

Story continues below advertisement

The speakers also acknowledged the need for improvement in industry data-sharing and standardization of procedures.