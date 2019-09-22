Canada election: Port Moody-Coquitlam

There is going to be a new face representing Port Moody-Coquitlam. After 10 years in office, NDP MP Fin Donnelly decided not to run again this year.

The suburban Vancouver riding has seen Conservative, NDP, Liberal, and Reform Party MPs in the last 25 years, which means all the parties see this seat as one to watch.

The NDP are hoping Coquitlam city councillor Bonita Zarrillo will be the one able to hold the seat for the party.

Candidates

NDP: Bonita Zarrillo

Liberal: Sara Badiei

Conservative: Nelly Shin

Green: Bryce Watts

People’s Party of Canada: Jayson Chabot

Geography

The city of Port Moody is joined by a southern portion of Coquitlam, the villages of Belcarra and Anmore, Coquitlam Indian Reserve No. 1 and Boulder Island.

Demographics

European: 65,510, 59.7 per cent

Chinese: 15,090, 13.7 per cent

Korean: 6,815, 6.2 per cent

South Asian: 4,675, 4.3 per cent