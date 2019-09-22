Canada election: Port Moody-Coquitlam
There is going to be a new face representing Port Moody-Coquitlam. After 10 years in office, NDP MP Fin Donnelly decided not to run again this year.
The suburban Vancouver riding has seen Conservative, NDP, Liberal, and Reform Party MPs in the last 25 years, which means all the parties see this seat as one to watch.
The NDP are hoping Coquitlam city councillor Bonita Zarrillo will be the one able to hold the seat for the party.
Candidates
NDP: Bonita Zarrillo
Liberal: Sara Badiei
Conservative: Nelly Shin
Green: Bryce Watts
People’s Party of Canada: Jayson Chabot
Geography
The city of Port Moody is joined by a southern portion of Coquitlam, the villages of Belcarra and Anmore, Coquitlam Indian Reserve No. 1 and Boulder Island.
Demographics
European: 65,510, 59.7 per cent
Chinese: 15,090, 13.7 per cent
Korean: 6,815, 6.2 per cent
South Asian: 4,675, 4.3 per cent
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.