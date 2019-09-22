Decision Canada 2019

Canada election: Port Moody-Coquitlam

By Online Journalist based at B.C. Legislature  Global News
Federal election riding of Port Moody-Coquitlam.

Elections Canada
There is going to be a new face representing Port Moody-Coquitlam. After 10 years in office, NDP MP Fin Donnelly decided not to run again this year.

The suburban Vancouver riding has seen Conservative, NDP, Liberal, and Reform Party MPs in the last 25 years, which means all the parties see this seat as one to watch.

The NDP are hoping Coquitlam city councillor Bonita Zarrillo will be the one able to hold the seat for the party.

Candidates

NDP: Bonita Zarrillo
Liberal: Sara Badiei
Conservative: Nelly Shin
Green: Bryce Watts
People’s Party of Canada: Jayson Chabot

Geography

The city of Port Moody is joined by a southern portion of Coquitlam, the villages of Belcarra and Anmore, Coquitlam Indian Reserve No. 1 and Boulder Island.

Demographics

European: 65,510, 59.7 per cent
Chinese: 15,090, 13.7 per cent
Korean: 6,815, 6.2 per cent
South Asian: 4,675, 4.3 per cent

