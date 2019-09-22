Canada election: Joliette

Joliette is a federal electoral district in Quebec, re-created in 1968. Except for the NDP’s victory in 2011, this riding is a Bloc Québécois stronghold.

Voters in Joliette elected Bloc Québécois MP Gabriel Ste-Marie in the 2015 federal election with 33.30 per cent of the vote. Ste-Marie, who is an economist and teacher, is running again for his seat.

Geography

The riding includes the city of Joliette and a lot of rural lands, primarily in Matawinie, separated by many small towns.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Gabriel Ste-Marie (Incumbent)

Liberal: Michel Bourgeois

NDP: TBD

Conservative: Jean-Martin Masse

Green: TBD

PPC: Sylvain Prescott